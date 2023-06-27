Akron activists travel to Washington, DC for Justice for Jayland rally

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron activists alongside The Freedom BLOC will travel to Washington, DC Monday night for a Justice for Jayland Walker rally and march Tuesday afternoon.

“This rally aims to raise awareness and demand justice for Jayland Walker,” The Freedom BLOC said. “Together, we can make a difference and ensure that his story is heard.”

The rally is free to attend, with transportation provided at an additional fee.

Those along for the ride will depart Akron at 11:30 p.m. Monday, march at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and return the same night at 11:30 p.m.

“We believe that it is crucial to take our demands directly to the Department of Justice, an institution responsible for upholding the principles of fairness and accountability in our society,” the event post said. “We encourage everyone to attend. By uniting in our cause, we can create a powerful and impactful movement that demands justice, transparency, and meaningful change.”

