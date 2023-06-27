2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron activists in Washington, D.C. for Justice for Jayland rally

Jayland Walker
Jayland Walker(WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand and Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron activists and members of The Freedom BLOC are in Washington, D.C. for a Justice for Jayland Walker march Tuesday afternoon.

Two buses left Akron Monday evening to attend the 1:30 p.m. event.

“This rally aims to raise awareness and demand justice for Jayland Walker,” said a member of the Freedom BLOC. “Together, we can make a difference and ensure that his story is heard.”

Walker, 25, of Akron, was shot and killed by Akron police on June 27, 2022 after an attempted traffic stop.

In April, a Summit County Grand Jury declined to bring charges against the eight officers involved in the shooting.

“We believe that it is crucial to take our demands directly to the Department of Justice, an institution responsible for upholding the principles of fairness and accountability in our society,” the event post said. “We encourage everyone to attend. By uniting in our cause, we can create a powerful and impactful movement that demands justice, transparency, and meaningful change.”

The buses will return to Akron late Tuesday evening.

