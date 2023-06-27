Akron police search for missing sisters, ages 5 and 15

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police say officers are requesting the public’s help with finding two girls who went missing overnight.

Siblings Ania Jones, 15, and Taliah Grant, 5, left their home located in the 1000 block of Roslyn Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police at 330-375-2530.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Ania Jones, 15, and Taliah Grant, 5 (Source: Akron Police Department)

