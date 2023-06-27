2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron police search for missing sisters, ages 5 and 15

Siblings Ania Jones, 15, and Taliah Grant, 5, went missing overnight from their home on Roslyn...
Siblings Ania Jones, 15, and Taliah Grant, 5, went missing overnight from their home on Roslyn Avenue.(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police say officers are requesting the public’s help with finding two girls who went missing overnight.

Siblings Ania Jones, 15, and Taliah Grant, 5, left their home located in the 1000 block of Roslyn Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police at 330-375-2530.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Ania Jones, 15, and Taliah Grant, 5
Ania Jones, 15, and Taliah Grant, 5(Source: Akron Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl Cookies opening in Lorain County this week
City of Aurora hopes to buy Geauga Lake, former SeaWorld
Aurora community hopeful about plans to purchase former Geauga Lake, SeaWorld land
19 News 5:30-6 p.m.
Aurora community hopeful about plans to purchase former Geauga Lake, SeaWorld land
City of Parma Heights, Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging host grocery giveaway
City of Parma Heights, Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging host grocery giveaway