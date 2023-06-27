Akron school board approves new policy requiring students to lock away cell phones

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a plan on Monday that requires some students to lock phone away during school hours.

Students will be required to put their cell phones into Yondr pouches, phone-sized bags that lock automatically when closed.

Kids will carry the bags with them throughout the day, but will not be able to access the device inside until the end of the day, when a magnetic unlocking system opens the pouch.

The new policy was tested in several schools during last school year, and will now be in affect at most Akron Public middle and high schools.

AFFECTED SCHOOLS

Buchtel CLC Middle and High School

East CLC Middle and High School

Ellet CLC High School

Firestone CLC High School

Garfield CLC High School

Hyre CLC Middle School

Innes CLC Middle School

Jennings CLC Middle School

Litchfield CLC Middle School

Miller South Middle School

NIHF STEM Middle School

North High School

STEM High School

Funding for the technology will be spread across three years, totalling about $450,000.

The new policy will impact roughly 10,000 of the 21,000 students enrolled in Akron Public Schools.

“The Akron Education Association believes that the pilot yondr bag program which was implemented in four APS buildings this past school year proved to be a success, when layered with other security measures, to help manage and improve the climate and environment in our buildings,” said Patricia Shipe of the Akron Education Association. “We are encouraged and fully support the expansion of this program to all APS secondary buildings beginning this coming school year.”

