Akron school board approves new policy requiring students to lock away cell phones
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a plan on Monday that requires some students to lock phone away during school hours.

Students will be required to put their cell phones into Yondr pouches, phone-sized bags that lock automatically when closed.

Kids will carry the bags with them throughout the day, but will not be able to access the device inside until the end of the day, when a magnetic unlocking system opens the pouch.

The new policy was tested in several schools during last school year, and will now be in affect at most Akron Public middle and high schools.

AFFECTED SCHOOLS

  • Buchtel CLC Middle and High School
  • East CLC Middle and High School
  • Ellet CLC High School
  • Firestone CLC High School
  • Garfield CLC High School
  • Hyre CLC Middle School
  • Innes CLC Middle School
  • Jennings CLC Middle School
  • Litchfield CLC Middle School
  • Miller South Middle School
  • NIHF STEM Middle School
  • North High School
  • STEM High School

Funding for the technology will be spread across three years, totalling about $450,000.

The new policy will impact roughly 10,000 of the 21,000 students enrolled in Akron Public Schools.

“The Akron Education Association believes that the pilot yondr bag program which was implemented in four APS buildings this past school year proved to be a success, when layered with other security measures, to help manage and improve the climate and environment in our buildings,” said Patricia Shipe of the Akron Education Association. “We are encouraged and fully support the expansion of this program to all APS secondary buildings beginning this coming school year.”

