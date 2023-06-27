Browns star Myles Garrett: ‘We got things working pretty well’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An optimistic Myles Garrett is hopeful for the upcoming Browns season and not just because of one personal change.

“I’ve shaved,” Garrett said at his annual pro camp Tuesday in Gates Mills.

Garrett and the Browns open training camp July 22 at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.

The first preseason game is Aug. 3 against the Jets at the Hall of Fame game in Canton.

