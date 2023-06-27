2 Strong 4 Bullies
Charges filed after more than 100 dogs found dead inside Portage County home

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Animal cruelty charges have now been filed after a humane agent found a total of 146 deceased dogs in varying stages of decay at a Mantua home on June 16.

Barbara Wible is now facing 25 counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals.

These charges are all first-degree misdemeanor offenses pursuant to Nitro’s Law and pertain to the lack of care and/or deaths of each of the dogs.

“The needless suffering that these dogs endured is beyond comprehension. They deserve justice and the Portage Animal Protective League believes that even symbolic justice is justice. We will pursue Barbara Wible’s case expeditiously in an attempt to ensure that these dogs get their day in court,” said Portage APL Executive Director Chalan Lowry.

Wible is currently hospitalized with terminal cancer. Any conviction or punishment obtained in this case against Wible will likely be symbolic only, according to Lowry.

Officials with the Portage Animal Protective League’s Humane Investigations Department executed a search warrant at the home after receiving a tip that an animal cruelty charge was pending in another jurisdiction against the homeowner.

Many of the dogs were found confined within their crates, said officials with the Portage Animal Protective league.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

