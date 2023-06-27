Cleveland Community Police Commission member argues with activist, leading to altercation
During the newly formed group’s meeting on June 14, an activist interrupted a commissioner, which led to a tense argument
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Community Police Commission, formed by the passage of Issue 24, has mostly discussed staffing and procedure since its inception.
But during a June 14 meeting, tensions ran high between a commissioner and community activist, leading to the two coming face-to-face during a verbal altercation.
Prior to the meeting, there had been some controversy surrounding staffing issues related to the group.
“We did vote on a process that we would be transparent and give the community and the public an opportunity to say how they feel about us having the new executive director. I think we have a commission for a reason and when we look at how we’re able to do our work, we have to also make sure that we’re doing a fair assessment of our full staff,” said Alana Garrett-Ferguson .”We are here to make sure we’re putting our city in a better place moving forward for police reform, around accountability and actually supporting the community. That’s not in any way, shape or form that we should be in the back pocket of just four families who do not make up the public and the population of a city of 300,000 people.”
Longtime Cleveland activist Brenda Bickerstaff, who was seated in the gallery, began shouting at Garrett-Ferguson before getting out of her seat and walking toward the commissioners’ table.
Bickerstaff’s brother was killed by a Cleveland police officer in 2002; she has subsequently become a vocal member of the community, especially when it comes to police reform.
“You better watch what you say,” Bickerstaff told Garrett-Ferguson, before the commissioner stood to her feat and turned around to confront Bickerstaff.
The two were separated by a combination of commissioners and community members.
The video feed, operated by the City of Cleveland, was switched to a generic slate with meeting information.
After about 15 minutes, the meeting resumed.
Eventually, there was a public comment period in which Bickerstaff addressed the commission.
“I’m going to tell you right now, I’m going to be talking to an attorney. I might bring a suit against you for the derogatory term that we’re in the pocket. When you say stuff like that... that’s illegal terms. Those are bribery terms,” she said, before telling Garrett-Ferguson she needs to be removed.
The two continued to argue, ultimately leading the end of the meeting.
The Community Police Commission is a police oversight group created through the passage of Issue 24, which Clevelanders voted on in 2021.
Ten of the 13 members are appointed by the mayor, the remaining three are appointed by Cleveland City Council.
Mayor Justin Bibb’s office released the following statement about the June 14 incident:
Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association president Jeff Folmer, who opposed Issue 24, expressed skepticism over the group’s ability after seeing the June 14 video.
“They have a long way to go for their accountability before they hold us accountable,” he told 19 News.
The full June 14 Cleveland Community Police Commission meeting can be viewed here.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.