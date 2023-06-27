Cleveland Community Police Commission member argues with activist, leading to altercation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Community Police Commission, formed by the passage of Issue 24, has mostly discussed staffing and procedure since its inception.

But during a June 14 meeting, tensions ran high between a commissioner and community activist, leading to the two coming face-to-face during a verbal altercation.

Sparks flew at a recent Community Police Commission meeting, the Cleveland board responsible for police oversight after the passage of Issue 24. Commissioner and community member come face-to-face. Ten members are mayoral appointments, three appointed by city council. pic.twitter.com/UnD8lJ4Uq5 — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) June 27, 2023

Prior to the meeting, there had been some controversy surrounding staffing issues related to the group.

“We did vote on a process that we would be transparent and give the community and the public an opportunity to say how they feel about us having the new executive director. I think we have a commission for a reason and when we look at how we’re able to do our work, we have to also make sure that we’re doing a fair assessment of our full staff,” said Alana Garrett-Ferguson .”We are here to make sure we’re putting our city in a better place moving forward for police reform, around accountability and actually supporting the community. That’s not in any way, shape or form that we should be in the back pocket of just four families who do not make up the public and the population of a city of 300,000 people.”

Longtime Cleveland activist Brenda Bickerstaff, who was seated in the gallery, began shouting at Garrett-Ferguson before getting out of her seat and walking toward the commissioners’ table.

Bickerstaff’s brother was killed by a Cleveland police officer in 2002; she has subsequently become a vocal member of the community, especially when it comes to police reform.

“You better watch what you say,” Bickerstaff told Garrett-Ferguson, before the commissioner stood to her feat and turned around to confront Bickerstaff.

The two were separated by a combination of commissioners and community members.

The video feed, operated by the City of Cleveland, was switched to a generic slate with meeting information.

After about 15 minutes, the meeting resumed.

Eventually, there was a public comment period in which Bickerstaff addressed the commission.

“I’m going to tell you right now, I’m going to be talking to an attorney. I might bring a suit against you for the derogatory term that we’re in the pocket. When you say stuff like that... that’s illegal terms. Those are bribery terms,” she said, before telling Garrett-Ferguson she needs to be removed.

The two continued to argue, ultimately leading the end of the meeting.

The Community Police Commission is a police oversight group created through the passage of Issue 24, which Clevelanders voted on in 2021.

Ten of the 13 members are appointed by the mayor, the remaining three are appointed by Cleveland City Council.

Mayor Justin Bibb’s office released the following statement about the June 14 incident:

Mayor Bibb has faith in the commissioners and confidence that the new Community Police Commission (CPC) will be effective at carrying out the work outlined in charter section 115. That said, he is disappointed by what took place at the last meeting. Such behavior is not only disruptive but also undermines the integrity of the work. The Mayor expects that the CPC will cultivate a safe environment and a culture of trust and respect. The administration will continue to support the commission as it works to overcome challenges.

Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association president Jeff Folmer, who opposed Issue 24, expressed skepticism over the group’s ability after seeing the June 14 video.

“They have a long way to go for their accountability before they hold us accountable,” he told 19 News.

The full June 14 Cleveland Community Police Commission meeting can be viewed here.

