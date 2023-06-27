2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man to be sentenced for death of 25-year-old woman in Slavic Village

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 34-year-old man who pleaded guilty last week in connection with the death of Anastasia Hamilton, 25, is scheduled to be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven Gall Tuesday.

Kenneth Banville pleaded guilty to multiple charges; including, involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, offenses against a human corpse and tampering with evidence.

Kenneth Banville
Kenneth Banville((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
Anastasia Hamilton
Anastasia Hamilton(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc.)

Hamilton, of Medina, went missing on May 21, 2022 and her body was discovered inside a vacant home in the 3600 block of E. 54 Street in Slavic Village several days later.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Hamilton’s death was accidental and caused by “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, fluoro fentanyl, and gabapentin.”

