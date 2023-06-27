Cleveland police issue July Fourth warning over fireworks, celebratory gunfire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police issued a warning Tuesday regarding fireworks, celebratory gunfire and unnecessary noise during July Fourth celebrations.

A spokesperson for Cleveland police said, “In the spirit of safety and responsibility, municipal codes... will be strictly enforced.”

The full warning from Cleveland police is below:

Fireworks pose a serious threat when not handled properly and cause many fires and severe injuries each year. The discharge of, ignition, or explosion of any fireworks (except novelty or trick fireworks) is illegal in the City of Cleveland.

The vast majority of fireworks related injuries occur during the weeks leading up to and following the Fourth of July. For a safe and fun Fourth of July, leave the fireworks to the experts . Two of five house fires on Independence Day are a result of fireworks. Illegal fireworks pose an even greater threat to those using or storing them and to revelers. Illegal fireworks are notoriously unreliable and dangerous, and can quickly turn a holiday into a tragic day.

Celebratory gunfire is extremely dangerous. What goes up must come down! Firing weapons irresponsibly can cause death, serious injury and damage to property.

Unnecessary noise complaints will be investigated and violators will be cited: “The discharge of, ignition, or explosion of any fireworks, except novelty or trick fireworks” is a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. Violations of this section after having been warned within 36 hours of a second occurrence are a misdemeanor of the third degree. Violations of this section during any dates of June 15 through July 15 inclusive are a misdemeanor of the third degree.

The Cleveland Division of Police reminds the public that policing is a partnership and that if you see something, say something. Report suspicious and illegal activity to law enforcement. Call 9-1-1 for emergencies. Call 216-621-1234 for non-emergencies. Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).