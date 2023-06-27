Cleveland police will operate sobriety checkpoint Tuesday
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say officers will operate a sobriety checkpoint Tuesday, June 27.
It’s happening at 7 p.m. in the area of St. Clair Avenue and East 105th Street.
Police say their goals in relation to the checkpoint are:
- Crackdown on impaired drivers
- Make the seasons safe for all
- Educate safe driving habits
- Increase safety belt use
