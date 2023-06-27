2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland police will operate sobriety checkpoint Tuesday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for March 11 at the Kennedy interchange, known locally as “Spaghetti Junction.”(Pixabay)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say officers will operate a sobriety checkpoint Tuesday, June 27.

It’s happening at 7 p.m. in the area of St. Clair Avenue and East 105th Street.

Police say their goals in relation to the checkpoint are:

  • Crackdown on impaired drivers
  • Make the seasons safe for all
  • Educate safe driving habits
  • Increase safety belt use

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

Kenneth Banville
Cleveland man to be sentenced for death of 25-year-old woman in Slavic Village
Bernard Murphy
Sentencing for Seven Hills husband who pleaded guilty to killing a man inside his home
Video shows Indiana authorities rescuing two Cleveland children who were subjects of an AMBER...
Video shows Cleveland AMBER Alert children rescued by Indiana authorities at gun point
Mansfield firefighters saved a cat from an involved house fire early Tuesday morning
Mansfield firefighters save cat from advanced house fire early Tuesday