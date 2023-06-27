2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 reward for suspect in Cleveland robberies

Crimestoppers are offering a $5,000 reward fir the identity of a man they say is connected with two aggravated robberies in Cleveland.(Source: Crimestoppers)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward fir the identity of a man they say is connected with two aggravated robberies in Cleveland.

Officials say they believe the man was involved in two aggravated robberies in downtown Cleveland over the last several months.

He brandished a handgun and threatened his victims during the robberies, officials say.

If you can identify him please contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to identity, arrest and indictment of the person responsible for this crime.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

