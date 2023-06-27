Crumbl Cookies opening in Lorain County this week

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Crumbl Cookies store will open in Amherst on Friday, June 30.

The new store is located in the 7400 block of Oak Point Rd.

Nate Tulett, the owner of the store, said he has spent months perfecting the location.

“My family and I couldn’t be more excited to share Crumbl Cookies with the people of Lorain. We hope you will be able to create meaningful moments as you spend time enjoying our cookies with your friends and family, we look forward to seeing you in the store!”, said Tulett.

The store will be open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m...12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Starting Wednesday, July 5, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at crumblcookies.com.

