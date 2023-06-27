Elyria restaurant in pieces after driver crashes into storefront, flees

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria restaurant is picking up the pieces after a car drove through their storefront Friday afternoon.

Police tell 19 News a car crashed into the Hunan King storefront in the 1500 block of West River Road just before 2 p.m..

The 911 caller from the restaurant told dispatch a car kicked in the restaurant door.

Four days later, a wooden makeshift door and a sign saying, “someone crashed my restaurant and ran off,” make it clear the restaurant has yet to recover.

Witness Chris Soto told police a green Jeep Grand Cherokee left the complex heading south.

“When I came to look outside the Jeep was right here and then he drives off,” said Soto, who works next door to the restaurant.

He told dispatch that the driver hit the building hard after having witnessed the accident.

No injuries were reported on the 911 call or when the police arrived.

Soto described the sound of the crash as an explosion.

“I knew it was going to be a mess, and they were going to have to close for a couple days,” he said.

19 news made attempts to contact the owners of Hunan King but they have not reached out.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.