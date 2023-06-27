2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Elyria restaurant in pieces after driver crashes into storefront, flees

By Megan McSweeney and Noelle Williams
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria restaurant is picking up the pieces after a car drove through their storefront Friday afternoon.

Police tell 19 News a car crashed into the Hunan King storefront in the 1500 block of West River Road just before 2 p.m..

The 911 caller from the restaurant told dispatch a car kicked in the restaurant door.

Four days later, a wooden makeshift door and a sign saying, “someone crashed my restaurant and ran off,” make it clear the restaurant has yet to recover.

Witness Chris Soto told police a green Jeep Grand Cherokee left the complex heading south.

“When I came to look outside the Jeep was right here and then he drives off,” said Soto, who works next door to the restaurant.

He told dispatch that the driver hit the building hard after having witnessed the accident.

No injuries were reported on the 911 call or when the police arrived.

Soto described the sound of the crash as an explosion.

“I knew it was going to be a mess, and they were going to have to close for a couple days,” he said.

19 news made attempts to contact the owners of Hunan King but they have not reached out.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

2 Cleveland teens shot in Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Crimestoppers are offering a $5,000 reward fir the identity of a man they say is connected with...
Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 reward for suspect in Cleveland robberies
July 4th travel (gfx)
Thousands of Ohioans hitting the road for the Fourth of July, but what will gas prices look like?
The victim and suspect were married for more than a decade before getting divorced nearly 20...
What led up to murder-suicide at North Olmsted grocery store? 19 Investigates
Bernard Murphy
Sentencing for Seven Hills husband who pleaded guilty to killing a man inside his home