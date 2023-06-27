Flames damage Cleveland furniture warehouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters say flames damaged a furniture warehouse Tuesday afternoon on the city’s east side.

It happened around 3 p.m. on East 152nd Street south of St. Clair Avenue.

Firefighters say the accidental fire was caused by workers repairing the roof.

No injuries were reported, though firefighters say some furniture was damaged.

