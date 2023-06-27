2 Strong 4 Bullies
Flames damage Cleveland furniture warehouse
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters say flames damaged a furniture warehouse Tuesday afternoon on the city’s east side.

It happened around 3 p.m. on East 152nd Street south of St. Clair Avenue.

Firefighters say the accidental fire was caused by workers repairing the roof.

No injuries were reported, though firefighters say some furniture was damaged.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

