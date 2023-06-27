LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County Dog Kennel (LCDK) is nearly full, with few pups headed to their forever homes.

According to LCDK’s Facebook page, they are completely out of open large cages and only have four open small cages.

Lorain County Dog Kennel nearly full, seeking fur-ever homes (Source: Lorain County Dog Kennel)

“Dogs just keep coming in - and very few are leaving,” the page said. “We’ve had very little in the way of adoptions - and have some fantastic dogs that have been here for a long time through no fault of their own! Please consider stopping by to meet your new best friend. They need you!”

LCDK said they have not euthanized for space in almost nine years, and plan to stick to this in the future.

But, they are working with limited space to allow more dogs to come in, noting some long-term residents of the kennel becoming restless without a home.

So if you’re looking for a furry best friend or a companion for life, now is the time!

The kennel is open Tuesday through Saturday, with more information about hours, available pups and the adoption process available on their website and Facebook.

