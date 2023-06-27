2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Lorain County Dog Kennel nearly full, seeking fur-ever homes

Lorain County Dog Kennel nearly full, seeking fur-ever homes
Lorain County Dog Kennel nearly full, seeking fur-ever homes(Source: Lorain County Dog Kennel)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County Dog Kennel (LCDK) is nearly full, with few pups headed to their forever homes.

According to LCDK’s Facebook page, they are completely out of open large cages and only have four open small cages.

Lorain County Dog Kennel nearly full, seeking fur-ever homes
Lorain County Dog Kennel nearly full, seeking fur-ever homes(Source: Lorain County Dog Kennel)

“Dogs just keep coming in - and very few are leaving,” the page said. “We’ve had very little in the way of adoptions - and have some fantastic dogs that have been here for a long time through no fault of their own! Please consider stopping by to meet your new best friend. They need you!”

LCDK said they have not euthanized for space in almost nine years, and plan to stick to this in the future.

But, they are working with limited space to allow more dogs to come in, noting some long-term residents of the kennel becoming restless without a home.

Lorain County Dog Kennel nearly full, seeking fur-ever homes
Lorain County Dog Kennel nearly full, seeking fur-ever homes(Source: Lorain County Dog Kennel)

So if you’re looking for a furry best friend or a companion for life, now is the time!

The kennel is open Tuesday through Saturday, with more information about hours, available pups and the adoption process available on their website and Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

Siblings Ania Jones, 15, and Taliah Grant, 5, went missing overnight from their home on Roslyn...
Akron police search for missing sisters, ages 5 and 15
Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl Cookies opening in Lorain County this week
City of Aurora hopes to buy Geauga Lake, former SeaWorld
Aurora community hopeful about plans to purchase former Geauga Lake, SeaWorld land
19 News 5:30-6 p.m.
Aurora community hopeful about plans to purchase former Geauga Lake, SeaWorld land