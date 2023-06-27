2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man steals multiple tools from Cleveland basement

Tool theft suspect
Tool theft suspect((Source: Cleveland police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the man who entered a basement shared by a multiple businesses and stole a number of items.

Cleveland police said the crime happened between May 27 and May 28 in the 2900 block of W. 25th Street.

The businesses share a common basement for storage.

Police said surveillance cameras captured the man taking a power washer and multiple tools.

If anyone is able to identify this man, please call Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

