Man steals multiple tools from Cleveland basement

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the man who entered a basement shared by a multiple businesses and stole a number of items.

Cleveland police said the crime happened between May 27 and May 28 in the 2900 block of W. 25th Street.

The businesses share a common basement for storage.

Police said surveillance cameras captured the man taking a power washer and multiple tools.

If anyone is able to identify this man, please call Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

