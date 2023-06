Mansfield firefighters save cat from advanced house fire early Tuesday

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield firefighters saved a resident’s pet cat after responding to an advanced fire early Tuesday morning.

Officials say crews were dispatched around 4:30 Tuesday morning to an occupied house on Bennington Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find an advanced fire and took a defensive position after confirming the resident made it out on their own.

Officials say firefighters recovered a cat from the residence.

The resident's cat was saved from the flames early Tuesday (Source: Mansfield Firefighters IAFF Local 266)

The cat was administered oxygen by emergency crews.

Firefighters say the residence was engulfed in flames.

Crews remain on scene as of late Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.