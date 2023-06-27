2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Missing Cleveland 15-year-old gone 10 days, AMBER Alert remains active

Keshaun Williams
Keshaun Williams(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy from Cleveland has been missing for 10 days Tuesday while the AMBER Alert for him remains active.

Keshaun Williams has been missing since June 17, police say.

AMBER Alert: Cleveland boy missing for nearly 10 days; family pleads for tips

He was last seen in the 5700 block of Fleet Avenue in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

Police say Williams may have been heading to a party after he was last seen.

CECOMs said Keshaun was possibly kidnapped and spotted on June 23 at 2:50 p.m..

Williams is 5 feet, 7 inches tall with braids and brown eyes.

AMBER Alert issued in Cleveland for missing 15-year-old boy

Officials say he was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a t-shirt with gray and red Jordan sneakers.

If you have information that could help locate this missing child please contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5400 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release body cam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

Bernard Murphy
Sentencing for Seven Hills husband who pleaded guilty to killing a man inside his home
Kenneth Banville
Cleveland man to be sentenced for death of 25-year-old woman in Slavic Village
In the first 6 months of 2023, nearly 400 vanity plate requests have been denied by the Ohio...
‘THS 1S BS’ and the nearly 400 other rejected Ohio vanity plates so far this year (graphic)
Solon officer dragged by fleeing car during traffic stop caught on camera
Solon officer dragged by fleeing car during traffic stop caught on camera