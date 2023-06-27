Missing Cleveland 15-year-old gone 10 days, AMBER Alert remains active

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy from Cleveland has been missing for 10 days Tuesday while the AMBER Alert for him remains active.

Keshaun Williams has been missing since June 17, police say.

He was last seen in the 5700 block of Fleet Avenue in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

Police say Williams may have been heading to a party after he was last seen.

CECOMs said Keshaun was possibly kidnapped and spotted on June 23 at 2:50 p.m..

Williams is 5 feet, 7 inches tall with braids and brown eyes.

Officials say he was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a t-shirt with gray and red Jordan sneakers.

If you have information that could help locate this missing child please contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5400 or 911.

