North Olmsted Giant Eagle reopens after Sunday’s murder suicide

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle reopened Tuesday morning, after being closed for several days following a murder suicide inside the store.

North Olmsted Police Chief Bob Wagner said officers were called out to the store in the 27200 block of Lorain Rd. around 9:35 a.m. Sunday.

According to Chief Wagner, the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Susan Petterson, 63, a Giant Eagle employee, was working at the time she was fatally shot by her ex-husband, Bernard Smith, said Chief Wagner.

Petterson and Smith, 60, of Cleveland, divorced in 2004.

Chief Wagner said there were no other injuries.

North Olmsted police added Monday the weapon was a 9mm handgun, but the gun’s owner has not been confirmed. Officers collected eight-10 shell casings inside the store; however, there could be more.

There is not an exact number of shots fired.

North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones announced Monday counselors will be available to North Olmsted residents, Giant Eagle employees and customers.

Counselors will be at North Olmsted City Hall, 5200 Dover Center Rd., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Additional times will be added later in the week, if needed.

This assistance is being provided at no cost to those in need.

