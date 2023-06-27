2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cool today with showers in the area

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Area of low pressure sits well north of Cleveland this morning. It is slowly tracking east. A cool air mass is in place. Expect widespread cloud cover. High temperatures will only be able to warm into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Showers will be in the area throughout the day. The rain threat winds down this evening. Drier air builds in by tomorrow morning. A much brighter day ahead with afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Thursday is looking dry as well. The risk of storms will start to go up Friday afternoon.

