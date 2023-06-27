2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Over 40 casings found after Akron street shooting sends 2 women to the hospital

Two women are in the hospital after a shooting in Akron Monday Afternoon.
Two women are in the hospital after a shooting in Akron Monday Afternoon.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two women are in the hospital after a shooting in Akron Monday Afternoon.

Police say they responded to a call for shots fired around 3:48 p.m. in the 500 block of Gridley Street.

EMS transported a 65-year-old woman to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center after having been struck in the shoulder during the shooting, officials say.

Police say the woman was on her front porch during the incident.

A second victim later arrived at the Summa Health Akron City Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police say the 25-year-old woman was outside a residence on Gridley Street at the time of the shooting.

Preliminary findings show three men exited a car driving southbound on Gridley Street and opened fire before fleeing, officials say.

Bullets struck at least three homes and parked vehicles in the area, as well as the victims.

Police say they found over forty shell casings at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

2 Cleveland teens shot in Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Crimestoppers are offering a $5,000 reward fir the identity of a man they say is connected with...
Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 reward for suspect in Cleveland robberies
July 4th travel (gfx)
Thousands of Ohioans hitting the road for the Fourth of July, but what will gas prices look like?
The victim and suspect were married for more than a decade before getting divorced nearly 20...
What led up to murder-suicide at North Olmsted grocery store? 19 Investigates
Bernard Murphy
Sentencing for Seven Hills husband who pleaded guilty to killing a man inside his home