Over 40 casings found after Akron street shooting sends 2 women to the hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two women are in the hospital after a shooting in Akron Monday Afternoon.

Police say they responded to a call for shots fired around 3:48 p.m. in the 500 block of Gridley Street.

EMS transported a 65-year-old woman to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center after having been struck in the shoulder during the shooting, officials say.

Police say the woman was on her front porch during the incident.

A second victim later arrived at the Summa Health Akron City Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police say the 25-year-old woman was outside a residence on Gridley Street at the time of the shooting.

Preliminary findings show three men exited a car driving southbound on Gridley Street and opened fire before fleeing, officials say.

Bullets struck at least three homes and parked vehicles in the area, as well as the victims.

Police say they found over forty shell casings at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.