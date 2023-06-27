2 Strong 4 Bullies
Report: Free contraception may help curb unplanned pregnancies

FILE: Women were 40% more likely to take various forms of contraception if they were offered...
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) - Providing free birth control to uninsured women may help reduce unplanned pregnancies and abortions.

According to a report published by the National Bureau of Economics, women were 40% more likely to take various forms of contraception if they were offered without charge.

Researchers also said many of these women were practicing more effective methods of preventing pregnancies.

The end result is that the chances of unplanned pregnancies could drop by around 30%.

The findings were based on roughly 1,600 uninsured women who were making visits to a Title X-funded health facility.

There has been a surge in contraception demand in the U.S. following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

