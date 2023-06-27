2 Strong 4 Bullies
Richland County teenager killed in single-car crash

By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old man died Saturday evening after a single-car crash in Richland County.

According to troopers, Damon Mauk, of Lucas, died from his injuries at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.

The crash took place around 6:22 p.m. on Mansfield Lucas Road at Rummel Road.

Troopers say Mauk lost control of his vehicle, traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a sign and a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

