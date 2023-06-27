2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for Seven Hills husband who pleaded guilty to killing a man inside his home

Bernard Murphy
Bernard Murphy((Source: Seven Hills police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Seven Hills husband who pleaded guilty earlier this month to killing a man inside his home in August 2022 is scheduled to be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Shaughnessy Tuesday.

Bernard Murphy, 45, pleaded guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter.

His wife, Jenea Murphy, 39, pleaded guilty to the charge of having weapons while under rehabilitation.

Bernard Murphy
Bernard Murphy((Source: Seven Hills police))
Jenea Murphy
Jenea Murphy((Source: Seven Hills police))

Seven Hills police officers were called to a home in the 7700 block of McCreary Road around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2022.

The victim, Maurice Petrak, 54, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported Petrak to University Hospitals Medial Center Parma where he was pronounced dead.

Several hours later police arrested the Murphys.

Police added the suspects and victim all knew each other and this was not a random act of violence.

Jenea Murphy will be sentenced on July 25.

