2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

‘This is your mom?’: Pink stunned as fan appears to throw human ashes on stage

Singer Pink responds to a fan throwing what appears to be human ashes onto the stage. (Source: @cashewnutter/POP NATION/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (Gray News/TMX) - A fan apparently threw their mother’s ashes on stage during one of Pink’s recent concert performances.

A video shared by a TikTok user over the weekend shows the Grammy-winning singer picking up a bag during her Summer Carnival Tour stop in London.

The pop star can be heard asking a fan in the crowd, “This is your mom?” Their answer was apparently yes with the singer responding, “I don’t know how to feel about this.”

Pink then continued her performance of “Just Like a Pill.”

After her summer tour, the 43-year-old singer said she plans to tour again in the fall to support her upcoming album “Trustfall.” That album is slated to be released in February 2024.

Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour ends Oct. 9 in Phoenix with her fall tour scheduled to start Oct. 12 in Sacramento, California.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy,...
Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm
A Missouri couple who received a hotel voucher in 1983 for their wedding finally used it 40...
Couple redeems hotel voucher from their wedding day 40 years later
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event...
Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events
Cleveland police issue July Fourth warning over fireworks, celebratory gunfire
NASA announced a system that recycles astronaut pee and sweat aboard the ISS.
NASA system can recycle astronauts’ sweat and pee on the ISS