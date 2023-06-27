Thousands of Ohioans hitting the road for the Fourth of July, but what will gas prices look like?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -According to AAA, a record number of travelers will be hitting the highway for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

It’s expected 43.2 million people will be driving at least 50 miles or more to be with family and friend for the holiday and that will be a record.

Since Memorial Day weekend AAA reports they have answered more than 75,000 calls for help in the AAA East Central region which includes Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New York.

“As the summer travel season heats up, we are seeing thousands of calls for towing assistance, usually due to a variety of mechanical issues, along with calls for dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts,” said Mike Hoshaw, vice president of automotive services, AAA East Central. “Many of these calls could be prevented by taking your vehicle to a trusted repair facility for a checkup before leaving on that summer road trip.”

To help avoid potential roadside issues, AAA recommends the following:

Check for a spare tire: Before purchasing a car, check that the vehicle includes a spare tire. If it doesn’t, consider adding one as an option. Tire inflator kits — which have replaced spare tires on tens of millions of vehicles – cannot remedy all types of tire damage.

Check tires: At least once a month, check the tire pressure to ensure proper inflation. This affects tire wear and vehicle handling. Tires should be rotated based on the manufacturer’s recommended schedule for the vehicle.

Lockouts: AAA recommends motorists take special care of their “smart keys” and keyless entry fobs. Always take keys when exiting the car, avoid exposing keyless-entry remote or smart keys to water and always replace the key or fob battery when recommended by the vehicle manufacturer.

Battery: AAA recommends that drivers have their vehicle’s battery tested when it reaches three years of age and on an annual basis thereafter. AAA’s Mobile Battery Service offers free battery testing for AAA members.

Pack an emergency kit: A recent AAA survey shows that more than 40 percent of motorists do not carry an emergency kit in their vehicle. AAA recommends that every driver have a well-stocked emergency kit, which includes a mobile phone and car charger; a flashlight with extra batteries; a first-aid kit; drinking water; extra snacks/food for your travelers and any pets; battery booster cables; and emergency flares or reflectors.

Cleveland 19 held a Zoom conversation with a AAA spokesperson to see what drivers can expect for gas prices heading into the holiday weekend.

