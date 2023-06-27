2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘THS 1S BS’ and the nearly 400 other rejected Ohio vanity plates so far this year (graphic)

In the first 6 months of 2023, nearly 400 vanity plate requests have been denied by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. No, you can't put "THS 1S BS" on you car.(Source: WOIO)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Drivers in Ohio can’t put just anything on their vanity license plates and that’s proven by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) list of rejected requests so far in 2023.

Many of the denials are extremely graphic so if you might get offended or a younger reader, turn back now.

In the first six months of 2023, there have been nearly 400 rejections by the committee who meets weekly to decide if requests fall into one of three categories;

  • Plates that are profane or can be interpreted as obscene, sexually explicit, or scatological (i.e., pertaining to feces or excrement)
  • Plates that are so offensive that they could reasonably be expected to provoke a violent response from a viewer without additional comment
  • Plates that advocate immediate lawlessness or lawless activities

Some of the plate requests reflect a sign of the times, or issues in the headlines.

For example, in 2022 there were several requests for COVID related plates like “FK KOVID” that were rejected.

This year, the controversy surrounding Bud Lite and its support of transgender issues had someone wanting “F BD LGHT” on their vehicle, but it was rejected in April.

With a nod to the horror movie “The Shinning,” several requests came in for some version of “REDRM03.″

Some people seem to have an obsession with bathroom issues with plates, “POO DOC,” “POOP4” and “SHZZBOX” all rejected in early May.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

