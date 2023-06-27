Wig sticking out of car trunk prompts 911 call to Massillon Police

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon woman’s wig stuck in her car’s trunk led to a hilarious interaction caught on a ring doorbell camera.

Toria Townsend said that June 22 was a busy day for her.

She was running late to her hair appointment so she took her wig off, threw it in her trunk and slammed it shut.

Townsend said she didn’t think much of it, even as she was getting dirty looks her entire drive from Akron back to her home in Massillon.

Ten minutes later, officers knocked on her door and the interaction has since gone viral.

“I was in such a rush that day I forgot about my wig and didn’t pay attention to where it landed,” Townsend said.

The officers asked Townsend if she was a hair dresser, when she said no, they explained that they received a call from someone concerned that a person was locked in her trunk.

A Massillon woman accidently locked her wig in her trunk, leading to a hilarious interaction with police. (Toria Townsend)

Townsend and the officers immediately start to laugh as she rushes to get her keys to unlock her wig.

Since the interaction, Townsend posted the ring camera video online, receiving tens of thousands of views. She said it’s the perfect example of a great interaction with police, something that isn’t always covered.

“Usually you see a not good outcome when it comes to a person of color and an officer,” Townsend said, “When you finally see something good (started from this situation) it’s funny.”

Townsend said she’s glad the police were called, as it shows how much the community cares.

