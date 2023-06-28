19 First Alert Day: Canada wildfire smoke causing poor air quality today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A thick area of smoke from the Canadian wildfires is in our area today. The air quality is pretty bad. You’ll notice a constant haze in the atmosphere and you may even smell it. Please take the necessary precautions if you are sensitive to this. Our smoke models have the worst conditions this morning with a slow improvement this afternoon and tonight. The low cloud cover will continue to clear out. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Clear sky tonight. Many overnight temperatures drop into the 50s. Milder tomorrow with some high clouds around.

