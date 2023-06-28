2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

19 First Alert Day: Canada wildfire smoke causing poor air quality today

19 First Alert Weather Day
19 First Alert Weather Day(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A thick area of smoke from the Canadian wildfires is in our area today. The air quality is pretty bad. You’ll notice a constant haze in the atmosphere and you may even smell it. Please take the necessary precautions if you are sensitive to this. Our smoke models have the worst conditions this morning with a slow improvement this afternoon and tonight. The low cloud cover will continue to clear out. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Clear sky tonight. Many overnight temperatures drop into the 50s. Milder tomorrow with some high clouds around.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast June 27th, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast - 6/27/2023
19 First Alert Smoke Tracker for Tuesday night, June 27, 2023. A thicker concentration of...
Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain ends this evening, hazy conditions return Wednesday
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cool today with showers in the area