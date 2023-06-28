All events in downtown Cleveland canceled Wednesday due to poor air quality

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials canceled all downtown Cleveland events scheduled for Wednesday due to the poor air quality conditions caused by the smoke from the Canada wildfires.

Wednesday’s scheduled events include:

Walnut Wednesday

Gigs on the Green

Take a Hike

Lakefront Leagues

City officials said the events were canceled out of “safety for our staff, musicians, vendors, and entire community.”

