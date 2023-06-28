2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

All events in downtown Cleveland canceled Wednesday due to poor air quality

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials canceled all downtown Cleveland events scheduled for Wednesday due to the poor air quality conditions caused by the smoke from the Canada wildfires.

19 First Alert Day: Canada wildfire smoke causing poor air quality today

Wednesday’s scheduled events include:

  • Walnut Wednesday
  • Gigs on the Green
  • Take a Hike
  • Lakefront Leagues

City officials said the events were canceled out of “safety for our staff, musicians, vendors, and entire community.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

Northeast Ohio Air Quality Alert: Limit your time outdoors and more tips
Where is Keshaun Williams? Cleveland teen at center of ongoing AMBER Alert
Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
The smoke from Canadian wildfires has experts warning everyone to stay inside if they can.
‘Unprecedented’ air conditions in Northeast Ohio according to experts who issue warnings