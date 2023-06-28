Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than a dozen people tracked down and attacked a man they suspected of shooting another man just hours earlier in Cleveland Brooklyn Centre neighborhood on June 5.
Jerome Lee was arrested after police found him lying on a sidewalk in front of a convenience store at the corner of West 38th St. and Denison Ave.
Bodycam footage released to 19 News, shows the moment officers arrived.
When the officers arrived, the crowd scattered but continued yelling at Lee.
“That’s the [expletive] that did it,” one woman shouted.
About three hours earlier, police were called to the 3800 block of West 38th St., where they found the body of Billy Legrone.
On June 15, a Cuyahoga County grand jury voted to indict Lee on the following charges:
- One count of aggravated murder, an unspecified felony
- Two counts of murder, both unspecified felonies
- Two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies
- One count of discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, a first-degree felony
- Two counts of improperly discharging into habitation, both second-degree felonies
- Two counts of having weapons under disability, both third-degree felonies
Lee is due back in court on July 28.
