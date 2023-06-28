Cleveland man wanted for attempted murder in custody thanks to a tip
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County says it’s happened again.
Another fugitive who was featured on Cleveland 19′s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted, has been arrested because of a tip that was called into Crime Stoppers.
Eric Jackson Jr. was featured on March 2, 2023 and as a direct result of a tip, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department’s warrant unit arrested June 9th.
Jackson was wanted for attempted murder for a shooting a victim in the legs multiple times as they tried to run away.
Because of a 2010 guilty plea to burglary, Jackson was not allowed to be in possession of firearm.
Jackson will now face a judge for the following list of charges;
- Attempted murder (with firearms specifications)
- Discharge of Firearm on or near prohibited premises (with firearms specifications)
- Felonious assault (with firearms specifications) x2
- Having weapons while under disability (with firearms specifications)
- Carrying a concealed weapon
