Cleveland man wanted for attempted murder in custody thanks to a tip

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County says it’s happened again.

Another fugitive who was featured on Cleveland 19′s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted, has been arrested because of a tip that was called into Crime Stoppers.

Eric Jackson Jr. was featured on March 2, 2023 and as a direct result of a tip, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department’s warrant unit arrested June 9th.

Jackson was wanted for attempted murder for a shooting a victim in the legs multiple times as they tried to run away.

Because of a 2010 guilty plea to burglary, Jackson was not allowed to be in possession of firearm.

Jackson will now face a judge for the following list of charges;

Attempted murder (with firearms specifications)

Discharge of Firearm on or near prohibited premises (with firearms specifications)

Felonious assault (with firearms specifications) x2

Having weapons while under disability (with firearms specifications)

Carrying a concealed weapon

