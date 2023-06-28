2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland man wanted for attempted murder in custody thanks to a tip

Eric Jackson Jr. was featured on Cuyahoga's Most Wanted in March for attempted murder. Because...
Eric Jackson Jr. was featured on Cuyahoga's Most Wanted in March for attempted murder. Because of a tip into Crime Stoppers, Jackson was arrested June 9th.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County says it’s happened again.

Another fugitive who was featured on Cleveland 19′s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted, has been arrested because of a tip that was called into Crime Stoppers.

Eric Jackson Jr. was featured on March 2, 2023 and as a direct result of a tip, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department’s warrant unit arrested June 9th.

Jackson was wanted for attempted murder for a shooting a victim in the legs multiple times as they tried to run away.

Because of a 2010 guilty plea to burglary, Jackson was not allowed to be in possession of firearm.

Jackson will now face a judge for the following list of charges;

  • Attempted murder (with firearms specifications)
  • Discharge of Firearm on or near prohibited premises (with firearms specifications)
  • Felonious assault (with firearms specifications) x2
  • Having weapons while under disability (with firearms specifications)
  • Carrying a concealed weapon

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

Celebrity spotting! Two Cleveland police officers ran into Arnold Schwarzenegger the week of...
“The Terminator” celeb Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted in Cleveland
(Source: WOIO)
Sentencing for Brook Park man who pleaded guilty to causing deadly crash in stolen car
Officials say Termaine Jackson turned himself in at the Solon Police Department around 7 a.m....
Suspect who dragged Solon officer turns himself in after 4 days
Kenneth Banville
Cleveland man to be sentenced for death of 25-year-old woman in Slavic Village