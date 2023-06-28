2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Missing holding press conference for Cleveland teenager gone 11 days

Keshaun Williams
Keshaun Williams(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults, or Cleveland Missing, is holding a press conference with Keshaun Williams’s family at 11 a.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the missing 15-year-old.

Williams was last seen June 17 by his mother in the 5700 block of Fleet Avenue in Cleveland’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood.

An AMBER Alert has been activated for the missing boy by Cleveland Police.

CECOMs said Keshaun was possibly kidnapped and spotted on June 23 at 2:50 p.m..

Williams is 5 feet, 7 inches with black hair in braids and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a t-shirt with red and gray Jordan sneakers.

If you have information that could help locate this missing child please contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5400 or 911.

