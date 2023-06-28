Construction workers react to working outside in smoke filled Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was no day off for construction workers in Cleveland as the sky was filled with smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

“It’s harder to breathe,” said James Bradbury. “Definitely the worst I’ve worked in, in the last couple of years.”

“I thought it was fog at first and then the campfire smell so then I looked at my phone and I could see the air quality was really bad,” said Bradbury. “It’s too hard to wear a mask with this stuff. The beard, and all that. It makes it harder to breathe.”

Workers split down the middle on whether or not to wear an N95 masks. Health officials recommend wearing them.

“We breathe in a lot of bad stuff as it is but adding more to it isn’t a good thing,” said Brandon Samarin.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.