Day camp changes outdoors plans due to air quality in Cleveland

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On a summer day, you would typically see Edgewater Park packed with people enjoying the summer weather.

Unfortunately, the air quality from the Canadian wildfires has people staying indoors.

Moshava Ba’Ir day camp changed up their trip to the par to keep everyone safe.

“We shortened the trip,” James Williams, the camp’s director said. “We were supposed to be out for in the park for two or three hours and we decided an hour is the maximum but the advice of local.”

Events in downtown Cleveland canceled Wednesday, Thursday due to poor air quality

Williams said they still wanted campers to have some time to run around outside on Wednesday.

They followed doctor’s orders to do remaining activities inside.

“We were here for a short period of time outside getting fresh air at a place by the water where it’s more open where it’s safe to have kids run around for up to an hour and really enjoy the summer,” Williams said.

Expert says Northeast Ohio air conditions are ‘unprecedented’

For how unusual the air quality from the wildfires, Williams said the camp is always prepared for something like this.

“We were talking today whether we’d have to do a “smoke schedule” like we do rain schedules,” Williams said. “It’s basically the same as dealing with the rainstorm or any other inclement weather.”

A summer activity usually to beat the heat brought the campers indoors for a little bit to enjoy a sweet treat.

“Mitchell’s ice cream helped with that,” Williams said. “Being there eating ice cream definitely helped please the kids.”

LIST: Northeast Ohio air quality impacts events, city services

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

