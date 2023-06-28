Demonstrators from Ohio rally outside the Department of Justice, one year after police shooting of Jayland Walker

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hundreds of demonstrators traveled to Washington, DC on Tuesday to demand justice for Jayland Walker, one year after he was killed by eight Akron, Ohio police officers.

The groups that attended called for the U.S. Department of Justice open an investigation into the police department.

The 25-year-old who was shot and killed by the officers after an attempted traffic stop on June 27, 2022. Police say he refused to stop and fired a gun from a vehicle during the pursuit. Officials said he was shot at more than 90 times in about 7 seconds, after he fled the vehicle on foot.

After a Summit County Grand Jury declined to bring charges against the eight officers in April, 27 civil rights groups wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice to urge it to open a pattern and practice investigation into APD. Jayland’s mother delivered the letter to the DOJ after a march around the department’s building.

“We are here today demanding a pattern of practice investigation into the police department. We are here demanded today that all police chases in Akron, Ohio and abroad ends today. We are here today demanding that the eight officers who killed brutally murdered Jayland Walker be terminated immediately,” said Rev. Raymond Greene, Executive of The Freedom Bloc.

About 100 people came from Akron on to buses to the nation’s capital for the demonstration.

“This is the anniversary of the death of Jayland Walker. And on the anniversary, we thought of all days, it would be a perfect opportunity for us to elevate the message that more needs to be done around police oversight. The Department of Justice is where we now know that our next step is we need the Department of Justice to come in to the city of Akron, look at our police department, look at the practices and procedures that they’ve been utilizing,” said Judi Hill, President of the Akron NAACP.

Greene said they want a response from the DOJ in two weeks or said they will continue to escalate.

