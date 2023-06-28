2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Francona not managing as he battles illness in KC

DeMarlo Hale is taking on the role of manager for game one against the Royals
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona makes a pitching change during the fifth inning of a...
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona makes a pitching change during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s being reported that Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is not managing game one against the Royals on Tuesday after falling ill before first pitch.

Jeff Passan of ESPN is saying he will undergo precautionary testing at a local hospital in Kansas City.

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will step in for Tito.

The 64-year-old has battled an array of health issues over the recent years.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

19 News 3-4 p.m.
Pickleball injuries cost Americans millions of dollars
19 News 3-4 p.m.
100 diving dogs make a splash at national championships
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after the Browns defeated the Detroit...
Browns star Myles Garrett: ‘We got things working pretty well’
Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown honored in celebration of life