Francona not managing as he battles illness in KC

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s being reported that Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is not managing game one against the Royals on Tuesday after falling ill before first pitch.

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is not managing tonight after not feeling well before the game. He will undergo precautionary testing at a local hospital in Kansas City. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 28, 2023

Jeff Passan of ESPN is saying he will undergo precautionary testing at a local hospital in Kansas City.

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale is taking on the role of manager for the @CleGuardians tonight as Terry Francona deals with an illness #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/NOWTFtiwQI — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) June 28, 2023

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will step in for Tito.

The 64-year-old has battled an array of health issues over the recent years.

