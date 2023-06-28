Francona not managing as he battles illness in KC
DeMarlo Hale is taking on the role of manager for game one against the Royals
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s being reported that Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is not managing game one against the Royals on Tuesday after falling ill before first pitch.
Jeff Passan of ESPN is saying he will undergo precautionary testing at a local hospital in Kansas City.
Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will step in for Tito.
The 64-year-old has battled an array of health issues over the recent years.
