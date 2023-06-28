2 Strong 4 Bullies
Judge reduces bond for Avon Lake man charged with hit-skip accident on I-90

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Avon Lake man accused of injuring a construction worker in a hit and run accident on I-90 had an initial appearance in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday morning.

Rolando Rodriguez is charged with aggravated vehicle assault and hit skip.

The judge reduced his bond from $200,000 to $50,000.

Rolando Rodriguez
Rolando Rodriguez((Source: Westlake police))

The accident happened around 2 a.m. on June 20 on I-90 westbound near Columbia Road in Westlake.

The worker, who is employed by A and A Safety, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. His name is not being released.

According to police, the victim underwent surgery for a head injury.

Westlake Police Capt. Gerald Vogel said officers used the car parts left behind at the accident scene and compared them to the surveillance video of cars driving on I-90 at that time to narrow down the suspect’s vehicle and get his license plate.

Westlake police added because they don’t know if Rodriguez was impaired at the time of the crash because they didn’t track him down until 12 hours later and couldn’t test his blood alcohol level.

Rolando Rodriguez
Rolando Rodriguez((Source: WOIO))

His case has now been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

