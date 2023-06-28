Guardians: Terry Francona advised to rest after health issue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Guardians provided an update on Guardians manager Terry Francona on Wednesday.

The 64-year-old will not manage Wednesday’s game against the Royals and will stay at the hotel to rest.

He has been advised to rest for the next day or two and he remains day-to-day.

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will step in during his absence.

All of Francona’s tests took place at Kauffman Stadium and the University of Kansas Hospital.

His test came back within normal ranges after feeling lightheaded before Tuesday’s 7:10 first pitch.

This is Tito’s 11th year in Cleveland and he has battled various medical issues over the last few years.

