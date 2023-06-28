2 Strong 4 Bullies
LIST: Events, city services impacted by poor air quality in Northeast Ohio

Communities continue to cancel, postpone and rescheduled as the air quality continues to worsen
By Madeline Harden
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The poor air quality hitting Northeast Ohio due to the wildfires in Canada caused the cancelation of multiple scheduled events on Wednesday.

The cancellations and suspensions are listed below:

Cuyahoga County

  • City of Cleveland suspended all outdoor programming and canceled waste collection.
  • Lakewood refuse collection suspended until tomorrow.
  • Cuyahoga Valley National Park cancels outdoor events.
  • Cleveland Heights closed Cumberland Pool and suspended lawn waste collection. Parks remain open, but masks are encouraged. A moratorium on open burning and recreational fires was also issued by the city.
  • Cleveland Force Soccer Club postponed tryouts until tomorrow.
  • Wade Oval Wednesday canceled and performers rescheduled for Aug. 23
  • The JACK Thistledown Racino canceled live racing.

Lake County

  • City of Painesville canceled Concerts in the Park and Superbad Cleveland in rescheduled to perform on Aug. 16.

Summit County

  • Akron RubberDucks and Erie SeaWolves games postponed until June 30.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

