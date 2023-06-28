LIST: Events, city services impacted by poor air quality in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The poor air quality hitting Northeast Ohio due to the wildfires in Canada caused the cancelation of multiple scheduled events on Wednesday.

The cancellations and suspensions are listed below:

Cuyahoga County

City of Cleveland suspended all outdoor programming and canceled waste collection.

🚨Due to poor air quality levels caused in part by smoke from wildfires in Canada, @CleDPH has issued a health alert.



It is recommended that Clevelanders be careful when outdoors today, especially those with heart and breathing issues. pic.twitter.com/Bcy9lrGaKA — Mayor Justin M. Bibb (@MayorBibb) June 28, 2023

Lakewood refuse collection suspended until tomorrow.

Due to the increased air quality index in Lkwd, refuse & recycling collection is being suspended for the remainder of the day. If today is your collection day, keep your cans out for collection tomorrow. Collection for the rest of the week will remain on schedule. pic.twitter.com/dAqbgvUFBF — City of Lakewood (@LakewoodOhio) June 28, 2023

Cuyahoga Valley National Park cancels outdoor events.

Cleveland Heights closed Cumberland Pool and suspended lawn waste collection. Parks remain open, but masks are encouraged. A moratorium on open burning and recreational fires was also issued by the city.

Cleveland Force Soccer Club postponed tryouts until tomorrow.

Due to the unhealthy levels of air quality today, June 28th, tryouts have been moved to tomorrow, June 29th, 7:00-8:30pm at Cleveland United Fields.https://t.co/TorNViBbiv#chirp #clevelandforcesc pic.twitter.com/jZ13T2Zu9Q — Cleveland Force SC (@ClevForceSC) June 28, 2023

Wade Oval Wednesday canceled and performers rescheduled for Aug. 23

The JACK Thistledown Racino canceled live racing.

The current air quality in Northeast Ohio is at a dangerous level for everyone, including the horses. 💕🐴



Knowing this, we have canceled live racing for today. Today's races will be rescheduled at a later date this season.



Be safe! pic.twitter.com/BRAyk0nmuq — JACK Thistledown (@JACKThistledown) June 28, 2023

Lake County

City of Painesville canceled Concerts in the Park and Superbad Cleveland in rescheduled to perform on Aug. 16.

Summit County

Akron RubberDucks and Erie SeaWolves games postponed until June 30.

