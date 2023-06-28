2 Strong 4 Bullies
Maple Heights condo tenant credits 19 Troubleshooters for trash cleanup

By Katie Wilson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - People at a local condo can finally take a deep breathe outside again.

A nasty, months-long trash problem is cleaned up.

Just one day ago, trash was overflowing from and surrounding a dumpster, leaving a nasty stench behind.

Maple Park Drive Condo Tenant Andre Kimble said it had been a problem for months, and no one was taking responsibility.

That is, until the 19 Troubleshooters stepped in.

The Maple Park Drive Condominium Owners’ Association left letters on tenants’ doors, reading in part “since we are under the spotlight with channel 19 news as well as our owners and tenants, we all need to step up and do our part to make this a safe and secure home again.”

About a week later, all the trash outside the dumpster was removed, and another dumpster was added to carry the extra mess.

Kimble’s crediting 19 News for making it happen.

“I strongly believe that none of this would have gotten done without you guys help and with somebody stepping up to the plate and saying something to help out me and the rest of the tenants that live around here,” said Kimble.

It’s a step in the right direction, but Kimble wants to see more action.

For starters, how to contact the people in charge.

“Let us know who you are,” said Kimble. “Let us know how to contact you guys because just staying in the dark doesn’t help us out.

As for what’s next, Kimble would like to see the grass cut.

You can bet the 19 Troubleshooter team will stay on top of management until it happens.

We do want to point out the Maple Park Drive Condominium Owners’ Association has new leaders that just took over less than two weeks ago.

The vice president said they’re taking initiative and trying to correct the wrong of the previous association.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

