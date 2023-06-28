Missing Cleveland 14-year-old last seen at Edgewater Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a 14-year-old girl they say was last seen at Edgewater Park.

Faith Hensley was last seen June 25, officials say.

The 14-year-old was last seen wearing all black clothes and carrying a black drawstring bag.

Police say Hensley is five feet, three inches with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Hensley’s location can call Cleveland police at (216) 623-2536.

