Old Brooklyn shooting sends 1 man to the hospital early Wednesday

A man was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot outside of a gas station on Memphis Avenue.(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot outside of a gas station on Memphis Avenue.

Police say the 30-year-old man was passing by the Valero gas station in the 4800 block of Memphis Avenue when he suffered a gunshot wound.

EMS confirmed the man was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Officials say they could not confirm when police and EMS were called to the scene.

Police could not confirm the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Dispatch referred to the victim as an innocent passerby.

