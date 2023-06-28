Ohio woman indicted after authorities find over 150 dead dogs on properties

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced a grand jury has indicted a 68-year-old woman for severely neglecting 36 dogs at her Parma residence.

Barbara Wible was indicted Wednesday for neglect resulting in the death of 13 dogs, prosecutors say.

Officials say Wible is the resident and co-founder of Canine Lifeline, a dog rescue organization.

Wible housed rescue dogs for the organization in two houses in Cuyahoga and Portage County.

Police say officers originally found 36 dogs at her house in Parma, and later 146 dogs were found dead at another residence in Portage County.

“This woman operated to the public under the guise of helping dogs in need of a home, and then caused the death of 13 dogs and severely harmed 23 dogs in our county alone,” said O’Malley.

Wible was charged with 36 counts of cruelty to animals, a felony of the fifth degree.

Wible is also facing charges in Portage County.

