ROAD TO THE SHOW: Will Moon Man’s Landing return to Cleveland this year?

Will Moon Man's Landing return to Cleveland this year?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kid Cudi’s music festival, Moon Man’s Landing, was a hit last year in the Flats of Cleveland.
But recent tweets from the artist have fans wondering, will the West Bank host another star-studded lineup this year?
In a tweet from Kid Cudi Tuesday afternoon, he said the event was cancelled as the city wouldn’t approve the outdoor venue.
Fans seemed disappointed but understanding, and Cudi reassured full refunds would be dispersed to ticket holders.
Just a few hours later, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb subtweeted Cudi, offering to help maske the show happen.
Mayor Bibb noted that the city of Cleveland never received the permit application, but still wanted to see the concert happen.
Finally, music lovers got a bit of hope Wednesday afternoon after Mayor Bibb and Cudi had the chance to speak about the event.
So, will the show return to the Flats for 2023? We hope so!
Stay tuned on Cudi and Mayor Bibb’s twitter accounts for updates.
