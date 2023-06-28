2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

ROAD TO THE SHOW: Will Moon Man’s Landing return to Cleveland this year?

Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi(Dana Beveridge / CC BY 2.0)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kid Cudi’s music festival, Moon Man’s Landing, was a hit last year in the Flats of Cleveland.

But recent tweets from the artist have fans wondering, will the West Bank host another star-studded lineup this year?

In a tweet from Kid Cudi Tuesday afternoon, he said the event was cancelled as the city wouldn’t approve the outdoor venue.

Fans seemed disappointed but understanding, and Cudi reassured full refunds would be dispersed to ticket holders.

Just a few hours later, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb subtweeted Cudi, offering to help maske the show happen.

Mayor Bibb noted that the city of Cleveland never received the permit application, but still wanted to see the concert happen.

Finally, music lovers got a bit of hope Wednesday afternoon after Mayor Bibb and Cudi had the chance to speak about the event.

So, will the show return to the Flats for 2023? We hope so!

Stay tuned on Cudi and Mayor Bibb’s twitter accounts for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

Swensons Drive-In to host weekly family-friendly events throughout the summer
Swensons Drive-In to host weekly, family-friendly events throughout the summer
Image Source - Lyft
Arrive Alive: Summit County residents get a free ride home Fourth of July weekend
Lorain County Dog Kennel nearly full, seeking fur-ever homes
Lorain County Dog Kennel nearly full, seeking fur-ever homes
8 lives left: Firefighters save cat from burning Mansfield home
8 lives left: Firefighters save cat from burning Mansfield home