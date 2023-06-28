ROAD TO THE SHOW: Will Moon Man’s Landing return to Cleveland this year?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kid Cudi’s music festival, Moon Man’s Landing, was a hit last year in the Flats of Cleveland.

But recent tweets from the artist have fans wondering, will the West Bank host another star-studded lineup this year?

In a tweet from Kid Cudi Tuesday afternoon, he said the event was cancelled as the city wouldn’t approve the outdoor venue.

Fans seemed disappointed but understanding, and Cudi reassured full refunds would be dispersed to ticket holders.

Yes! Full refunds https://t.co/XzXwK5jup3 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) June 27, 2023

Just a few hours later, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb subtweeted Cudi, offering to help maske the show happen.

Shoot me a DM or email at mayorbibb@clevelandohio.gov and let us know how we can help. https://t.co/R8AGTAovYW — Justin M. Bibb (@JustinMBibb) June 28, 2023

Mayor Bibb noted that the city of Cleveland never received the permit application, but still wanted to see the concert happen.

The city of Cleveland never received a permit application for #MoonMansLanding but @KiDCuDi and I are hoping to chat today and we would love to bring the concert to the LAND this summer. — Justin M. Bibb (@JustinMBibb) June 28, 2023

Finally, music lovers got a bit of hope Wednesday afternoon after Mayor Bibb and Cudi had the chance to speak about the event.

Just had a great call w @MayorBibb about the festival, Stay tuned. Workin fast to find a solution to still do it this year! 🙏🏾 Thanx Justin for making yourself available brother#ClevelandAllDay — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) June 28, 2023

So, will the show return to the Flats for 2023? We hope so!

Stay tuned on Cudi and Mayor Bibb’s twitter accounts for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.