Sentencing for Brook Park man who pleaded guilty to causing deadly crash in stolen car

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Brook Park man who pleaded guilty to several charges for causing a deadly crash on Cleveland’s West Side while driving a stolen car in August 2022 is scheduled to be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shannon Gallagher.

In May, Raymond Francis, 24, pleaded guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, grand theft and failure to comply.

As part of the plea, Francis must give up his driver’s license for life.

Raymond Francis
Raymond Francis((Source: WOIO))

On Aug. 26, 2022, Francis fled a traffic stop in the area of Clark Avenue near W. 46th Street in Cleveland.

Troopers said they did not chase the driver and shortly afterwards Francis crashed into another car at Trowbridge Avenue and W. 41st Street.

The driver of the car he crashed into, Annelise Endress, 28, of Cleveland, died from her injuries.

Francis was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

Troopers said the car Francis was driving, a BMW, was stolen from a dealership in Strongsville during a test drive.

