2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many parts of the United States, including parts of Ohio, are seeing historically poor air quality due to Canadian wildfires. Cleveland hit an all-time worst Air Quality Index level, proving breathing outdoors to be potentially dangerous giving the pollutants in the air.

This lack of air quality has been causing many to wonder if they should even be running their air conditioning units as they hope to keep their air as clean as possible. According to Patrick Kotek Sr., VP of H. Jack’s Plumbing and Heating, running your air conditioning unit is actually a good thing when the quality of the air is less than ideal.

“This is actual the best time to run your air conditioning,” Kotek Sr. said, “I think you want to close your windows, keep your house closed up and use the air conditioning.”

Kotek said the way A/C units are designed, outside air will be seldomly used to cool a home.

“It’s a self contained system from the outside air, so the cooling is going to only cool the inside air of the building.”

The best thing to do a time like this is the make sure your air conditioning equipment is cleaned and tuned up, in addition to making sure the indoor filters are cleaned frequently.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

19 News 7:30 - 8 p.m.
Construction workers tough it out during Air Quality Alert
19 News 7:30 - 8 p.m.
Cleveland man to be sentenced for death of 25-year-old woman in Slavic Village
Construction workers react to working outside in smoke filled Downtown Cleveland (generic)
Construction workers react to working outside in smoke filled Downtown Cleveland
19 News 5-5:30 p.m.
Outdoor workers staying safe during Air Quality Alert