Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many parts of the United States, including parts of Ohio, are seeing historically poor air quality due to Canadian wildfires. Cleveland hit an all-time worst Air Quality Index level, proving breathing outdoors to be potentially dangerous giving the pollutants in the air.

This lack of air quality has been causing many to wonder if they should even be running their air conditioning units as they hope to keep their air as clean as possible. According to Patrick Kotek Sr., VP of H. Jack’s Plumbing and Heating, running your air conditioning unit is actually a good thing when the quality of the air is less than ideal.

“This is actual the best time to run your air conditioning,” Kotek Sr. said, “I think you want to close your windows, keep your house closed up and use the air conditioning.”

Kotek said the way A/C units are designed, outside air will be seldomly used to cool a home.

“It’s a self contained system from the outside air, so the cooling is going to only cool the inside air of the building.”

The best thing to do a time like this is the make sure your air conditioning equipment is cleaned and tuned up, in addition to making sure the indoor filters are cleaned frequently.

