2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Suspect who dragged Solon officer turns himself in after 4 days

By Rachel Vadaj, Alec Sapolin and Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who dragged a Solon cop while attempting to flee from a traffic stop turned himself into police Wednesday morning, police say.

Officials say Termaine Jackson turned himself in at the Solon Police Department around 7 a.m. after fleeing a traffic stop Sunday.

Jackson was wanted for assault on a peace officer, fleeing and eluding and obstructing official business.

Solon officer dragged by fleeing car during traffic stop caught on camera

Lt. Roy Cunningham said the incident happened at 1:54 a.m. on June 25 after an officer caught a 2015 Nissan Altima traveling at 88 mph in a 60 mph zone while on US-422.

Cunningham said the officer detected marijuana coming from the vehicle and instructed the suspect to exit the car for a probable cause search.

After the suspect refused to get out of the car for over four minutes, he admitted that he had a firearm in the car, said police.

When the officer tried to remove the suspect from the car, he drove off and dragged the officer with him.

Police identified the injured officer as 57-year-old Ptlm. James Cervik, a 31-year veteran of the Solon Police Department.

Cervik was treated and released from a local hospital for minor injuries, police confirmed.

Solon Police released the dash and body camera footage of the traffic stop:

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Sentencing for Brook Park man who pleaded guilty to causing deadly crash in stolen car
Kenneth Banville
Cleveland man to be sentenced for death of 25-year-old woman in Slavic Village
Keshaun Williams
Cleveland Missing holding press conference for Cleveland teenager gone 11 days
A man was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot outside of a gas...
Old Brooklyn shooting sends 1 man to the hospital early Wednesday