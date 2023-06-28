Suspect who dragged Solon officer turns himself in after 4 days

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who dragged a Solon cop while attempting to flee from a traffic stop turned himself into police Wednesday morning, police say.

Officials say Termaine Jackson turned himself in at the Solon Police Department around 7 a.m. after fleeing a traffic stop Sunday.

Jackson was wanted for assault on a peace officer, fleeing and eluding and obstructing official business.

Lt. Roy Cunningham said the incident happened at 1:54 a.m. on June 25 after an officer caught a 2015 Nissan Altima traveling at 88 mph in a 60 mph zone while on US-422.

Cunningham said the officer detected marijuana coming from the vehicle and instructed the suspect to exit the car for a probable cause search.

After the suspect refused to get out of the car for over four minutes, he admitted that he had a firearm in the car, said police.

When the officer tried to remove the suspect from the car, he drove off and dragged the officer with him.

Police identified the injured officer as 57-year-old Ptlm. James Cervik, a 31-year veteran of the Solon Police Department.

Cervik was treated and released from a local hospital for minor injuries, police confirmed.

Solon Police released the dash and body camera footage of the traffic stop:

