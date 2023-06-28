Swensons Drive-In to host weekly, family-friendly events throughout the summer

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron-based restaurant Swensons Drive-In announced Wednesday it will be hosting Summer of Swensons events throughout July and August, featuring free food, giveaways and more at each location.

“Swensons has always been a place to celebrate. From little league wins and Friday night football victories to late-night meetups while home from college for the holidays, memories are made here. Now, we’re excited to add another layer of entertainment with exciting weekly events,” said Jeff Flowers, CEO of Swensons. “After almost 90 years, we’ve seen our parking lots, which also serve as our dining rooms, used for everything from engagements and weddings to showing off prized classic cars. This summer, we’re bringing that energy every week!”

Officially beginning July 1, the Summer of Swensons will kickoff with a special lineup of Fourth of July Weekend festivities.

Summer of Swensons Kick-Off Celebration Weekend

Saturday, July 1 – Red, White and Burger! Free burger with purchase for the first 100 cars.

Sunday, July 2 – Boom-SHAKE-a-lakka! Free small milkshake with purchase, all day.

Monday, July 3 – Oh say can you Teeze! Free Potato Teezer with purchase, all day.

Tuesday, July 4 – Swensons Drive-in Restaurants closed so guests and team members can enjoy time with their families and friends.

Beginning to second weekend of July through Labor Day weekend, each Thursday through Sunday will see a recurring lineup of events with a weekly fresh take on each theme.

Recurring Summer of Swensons Events - July

Thursdays: Dog Days of Summer

Beginning July 6, Thursdays at Swensons will celebrate the dog days of summer by offering guests a free doggie sundae for their furry friends all day (no purchase necessary). Every other Thursday, Swensons stands will also host a Burgers & Best Friends event from 4-7 p.m., in which the first 100 dogs to visit during the event will receive a special piece of Swensons’ swag, and 20% of sales from the Doggie Menu will be donated to a local humane society. July dates for Burgers & Best Friends include July 13 and 27, during which visiting pups will receive a tennis ball and frisbee, respectively.

Fridays: DJ Theme Nights

Every other Friday, beginning July 7, Swensons lots will host a theme night from 7-10 p.m. With a DJ setting the tone, customers are encouraged to dress up and compete for a gift card prize awarded to guests who show the most spirit. July 7 will throw it back to the 90s, while July 21 will see each location transformed into a beach party.

Saturdays: Great Meals & Hot Wheels!

Since the parking lot is the Swensons dining room, come show off your ride and enjoy dinner and a [car] show! Each Saturday, beginning July 8, Swensons will celebrate the heart of the drive-in experience: the automobile! From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. guests who drive the car of the day are encouraged to show it off, while other guests can check out the various styles that bring folks together at Swensons.

July 8: Pick-up Truck Picnic

July 15: Jeep (including a free logo duck for the first 100 Jeeps at each location)

July 22: Classic Car Cruise-In

July 29: Burgers & Bikes

Sundays: Bottomless Fountain Drinks

Have you ever tried a blueberry-chocolate root beer? On Sundays, you can! Enjoy bottomless brunch, which at Swensons means unlimited free refills on regular-size fountain drinks. Guests can use this opportunity to try any and all of the great fountain drink flavor combinations. From chocolate Pepsi to orange-vanilla Mountain Dew, the options are nearly endless.

There’s even more fun in store - the full August calendar will be released mid-July!

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.