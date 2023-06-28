2 Strong 4 Bullies
“The Terminator” celeb Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted in Cleveland

Celebrity spotting! Two Cleveland police officers ran into Arnold Schwarzenegger the week of...
Two Cleveland police officers ran into Arnold Schwarzenegger the week of June 18.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Celebrity spotting! Two Cleveland police officers ran into Arnold Schwarzenegger the week of June 18.

Officials say “The Terminator” star stopped to talk to Cleveland Police Mounted Unit Patrol Officer Janusczak and Officer Farley and their mounts, Max and Jim, last week on North Marginal Road.

Arnold Schwarzenegger strolls the streets of downtown for statues after having heart surgery at Cleveland Clinic

Schwarzenegger was last seen in Cleveland in October 2020 after having heart surgery at the Cleveland Clinic.

